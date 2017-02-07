Backstoppers Receives Largest Donation from Guns ‘n’ Hoses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last Thanksgiving’s Guns ‘n’ Hoses was the most successful event in the 30 years that police and firefighters have been boxing for charity.

Guns ‘n’ Hoses donated $653,000 to Backstoppers – the organization that assists the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. This is the largest amount that the event has ever raised. During a typical year, they may raise about half of that amount.

Elizabeth Snyder, widow of slain St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder, was heartened by the news.

“They have been angels to us. They were there as soon as it happened, a few hours afterwards. I met them all,” Snyder says. “They all came. They comforted us, they told us everything was going to be okay. That really meant a lot to us, that we had that backing.”

She adds it is wonderful to see that the community came out that much for this organization.

The Guns ‘n’ Hoses event has now raised a total of $6.1 million for Backstoppers.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook