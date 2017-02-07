Illinois Dog Food Co. Issues Recall After Euthanasia Drug Found

WHEELING, Ill. (KMOX) – An Illinois dog food company is issuing a recall because of concerns the dog food is contaminated with penobarbital – a euthanasia drug.
The company is Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food out of Wheeling. So far, five dogs have gotten sick and one has died.
The brand is sold online and in stores in Illinois, but not Missouri. Recalled products can be returned for a full refund.
