Jefferson County Man Charged with Murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KMOX)- A 43-year old Jefferson County man has been charged with killing his 39-year girlfriend.
The Jefferson County Sheriff reports they received a disturbance call last month at the home in Festus, Christopher Buechting claimed he was assaulted by Angela McDonald. Investigators say McDonald was not forthcoming with information and Buechting left the scene.
The next day police received another call and found McDonald with serious injuries, she died two days later.
Buechting is now charged with Second degree murder.
