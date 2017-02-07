KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Kids Are Skipping The Orthodontist, Making Their Own Braces

February 7, 2017 8:03 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thank YouTube for another dangerous teenage trend. Kids who find how-to videos on social media are attempting to straighten their own teeth by making their own braces.

Instead of paying the medical costs, and taking the time to set an appointment with an orthodontist, the do-it-yourselfers are using rubber bands, dental floss, paper clips and fishing line.

Orthodontist Dr. Jackie Miller at Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists in Washington, Mo., says the practice is a disaster waiting to happen.

“Moving teeth is a complex biological process which involves: teeth, bone, muscle, soft tissue,” Miller says. “Someone could have issues beneath the surface like in the bony areas, which are only detectable during a comprehensive and in person exam by an orthodontist.”

In many cases, Dr. Miller says she’s seen teeth falling out after DIY braces, or severe infections and disfigurement.
If cost is a reason to consider do it yourself braces, Miller says first talk to your dentist about affordable options.

