Rauner “Very Optimistic” About Budget

BELLEVILLE, IL (KMOX)-As the state Senate takes up a budget bill in Springfield, Illinois governor Bruce Rauner says he is very optimistic the state could have a balance budget soon for the first time in decades.

During a visit to Belleville West High School, Rauner said there are no ‘done deals’ yet, but at least they’re working on the right things, “Term limits and property tax relief and regulatory reforms so we can get more businesses coming to Illinois.”

The Republican is applauding both sides for working on a bipartisan solution, and praising House Democratic leaders, “For the first time ever, House Democrats have said we need tax reform in the state of Illinois to become more competitive and get more jobs here, that’s a big deal. I strongly agree with them and look forward to working with them to get that done.”

He also praised Democrats for supporting property tax reform.

Challenged on Education

While Rauner was at the school, telling students that his top priority is education, the President of the Belleville Federation of Teachers issued a statement challenging his support for teachers and students. “I question how much Governor Rauner really cares about our schools,” said Cyndi Oberle-Dahm, who accused Rauner of holding the state budget hostage to his political demands.

KMOX asked Rauner about the accusation. “K-12 schools now have record funding thanks to our administration last year. Even bigger record this year and I will work hard to get more money from the state for our K-12 schools every year going forward”.

The Governor said he hopes a proposal to reform the way the state allocates money to school districts, is included in a budget agreement.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook