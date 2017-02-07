Dozens of Refugees May Head to St. Louis This Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – About 53 refugees that were set to come to St. Louis and join family, before President Trump’s Executive order, are still waiting.

The International Institute tells KMOX under normal circumstances, they would receive four to five days notice of the arrivals – but that’s not the case now. The International Institute’s Anna Crosslin believes they could receive some of the refugees this week.

“They are in the refugee camps, they’re in Turkey. They’re in one of four countries right now…Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan or Egypt. And that where the interview process is for people from that part of the world,” Crosslin says. “There are stories of refugee families that had their flight dates and had proceeded to sell all of their belongings and move out of their apartments…and they were literally on buses heading to the airport when their flights were cancelled.

Crosslin was asked if there should be a ruling reinstating President Trump’s executive order.

“Then they’ll be in the air and they may get turned around again and sent back,” Crosslin says. “That’s the horrible tragedy and the reason in fact, why they are trying overseas….the interview teams to move these people as quickly as possible.”

KMOX followed-up with several Illinois agencies to find out about refugees in the Metro East – at this time there was not anyone affected nor denied entrance following the ban in that area.

