UPDATE: More Information Discovered on Human Skull Found Near Historic Cemetery

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) update Thursday at 10:10 a.m. – The human skull found at Robertsville State Park has been indentified as a 40- to 50-year-old male, reports Franklin County Sheriff.
Next, examiners will try to determine the person’s identity and confirm how long it has been there. This process could take up to several weeks, authorities say.
Previous reporting below:
A joint investigation is underway into the discovery of a human skull in Robertsville State Park.
The Department of Natural Resources is assisting the Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff after a hunter found the skull a short distance from Shiloh Cemetery. The cemetery dates back to 1889 and is still used today.
A grid search is underway looking for other evidence or remains.
