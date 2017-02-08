100-year-old Skeletal Remains Found in Basement of Vacant Building

WHITE HALL, Ill. (KMOX) – Authorities in a southwest Illinois town are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the basement of a building set to be demolished.
White Hall, Illinois Police were notified at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday after a construction crew discovered the remains at 113 North Main Street. The building was once used as a doctor’s office from 1920 until 1969. Most recently, it operated as a beauty salon.
Police said there is no evidence to believe foul play is involved. A forensic anthropologist stated the remains could be up to 100-years-old and are believed to be medical cadaver bones.
The discovery is near another set of buildings on Main Street that was destroyed in a massive fire on January 31. Earlier reports stated the remains were found in the rubble, but Police Chief Luke Coultas said in a statement that information was incorrect.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Greene County Coroner’s Office have joined the ongoing investigation.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)