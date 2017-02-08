Chris Long Fans Make Super Bowl Impact In East Africa

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former St. Louis Rams standout Chris Long had quite a “super” week.
His New England Patriots came from behind to win to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Long’s first career appearance.
Along with it, Long’s foundation asked its supporters to donate $9.95 each to his foundation’s “Waterboys” initiative to build water wells in East Africa. The “9” was to commemorate the Patriots’ ninth Super Bowl trip, and the “95” for Long’s jersey number.
During the week-long pledge drive, the foundation collected $21,744. That’s enough to build the initiative’s 17th well, plus fund 20% of the 18th.
To date, it has finished installing 14 wells and should have two more completed by this summer.
For more on Chris Long’s “Waterboys” charity, click here.
