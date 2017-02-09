Illinois Lawmakers Declare October ‘Zombie Preparedness Month’

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KMOX) – There’s still no budget in place, but Illinois lawmakers have taken decisive action concerning — the Zombie Apocalypse.

Lawmakers have declared that October will now be “Zombie Preparedness Month” in Illinois.

Representative Chris Welch says there is a real-world aspect to what might seem to be a frivolous piece of legislation. The idea is that if you are ready for an outbreak of the Walking Dead – then you’re also prepared for real natural disasters like tornadoes and ice storms.

As expected, many lawmakers in Springfield were not amused, pointing out there are much bigger issues that the state should be dealing with.

State Rep. Will Davis had some questions about the resolution.

“I think the only way that you stop a zombie, is that you have to bash their brains in,” Davis says. “So, does that mean I get to now bring my bow and arrow? My bat with the bard-wire on it? For that matter, my AK-47. Is that a part of being prepared for zombies?”

House sponsor Chris Welch said the real message is that families should have a three-day stockpile of food, water, and other emergency supplies on hand.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook