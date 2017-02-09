McCaskill to Miss Confirmation Votes Due To Husband’s Surgery

February 9, 2017 10:08 PM
Filed Under: Congressional Record, heart surgery, husband, Senator Claire McCaskill, St. Louis, vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a release, Senator Claire McCaskill says she has traveled to St. Louis to be with her husband who is having heart surgery early Friday morning.

The two votes she will miss include Tom Price to be Secretary of Health, and a procedural vote on Steve Mnuchin to be Secretary of the Treasury.

McCaskill has publicly opposed both nominations. She says she would vote “no” if she were present on both. She plans to enter a statement into the Congressional Record indicating her votes.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia