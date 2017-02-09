McCaskill to Miss Confirmation Votes Due To Husband’s Surgery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a release, Senator Claire McCaskill says she has traveled to St. Louis to be with her husband who is having heart surgery early Friday morning.
The two votes she will miss include Tom Price to be Secretary of Health, and a procedural vote on Steve Mnuchin to be Secretary of the Treasury.
McCaskill has publicly opposed both nominations. She says she would vote “no” if she were present on both. She plans to enter a statement into the Congressional Record indicating her votes.
