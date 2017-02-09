Oakville High School Put on Precautionary Lockdown

February 9, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Jan Kellerman, lockdown, Oakville High School, suicidal

OAKVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – Oakville High School has been locked down as a precaution because of a reported suicidal person in the area.

Oakville High School principal Jan Kellerman writes in the email sent to parents that the school was contacted by St. Louis County police, indicating that the suicidal man is armed, and as a precaution, the school has been placed on lockdown.

“There is no danger inside the building,” Kellerman writes. “Again, this is purely a precaution.”

The schools affected by the lockdown are: Oakville High School, Oakville Middle School, Blades Elementary School, Wohlwend Elementary School and Oakville Elementary School.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

