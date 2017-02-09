PHOTOS: 2 Suspects Sought in Subway Armed Robbery

Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) February 9, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Crime, north county, robbery, St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police Department, Subway, subway robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant Tuesday, in the 11000 block of Larimore Road.

Police say the two entered the restaurant and demanded cash. One of the suspects displayed a firearm. Both fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

 

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

(Photo provided by St. Louis County Police)

