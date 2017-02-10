AccuWeather: Extended Spring Forecast Calls For Thunderstorms, Tornados in Missouri

February 10, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: AccuWeather, extended, forecast, Illinois, long range, Midwest, Missouri, north, rain, snow, south, spring, storms, transition, weather, Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been a relatively mild Winter so far, but a brand new AccuWeather long-range forecast shows we could end up paying for that once Spring arrives.

It calls for an “uptick” in the likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes for Missouri, Illinois and other Midwestern states – all of it arriving sooner than in recent years.

That will increase the chances of flooding according to AccuWeather.

The higher chance of severe Spring weather for our area is being driven by a slow transition from Winter to the North coupled with rising temperatures arriving from the South.

Listen to the complete forecast below:



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia