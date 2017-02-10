AccuWeather: Extended Spring Forecast Calls For Thunderstorms, Tornados in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been a relatively mild Winter so far, but a brand new AccuWeather long-range forecast shows we could end up paying for that once Spring arrives.
It calls for an “uptick” in the likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes for Missouri, Illinois and other Midwestern states – all of it arriving sooner than in recent years.
That will increase the chances of flooding according to AccuWeather.
The higher chance of severe Spring weather for our area is being driven by a slow transition from Winter to the North coupled with rising temperatures arriving from the South.
Listen to the complete forecast below:
