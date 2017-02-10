Alderwoman Lyda Krewson Pulling Ahead in Mayoral Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Alderwoman Lyda Krewson is increasing her lead in the Democratic primary for mayor.

That’s being reflected in the latest polling numbers from the Missouri Times and Remington Research, which show Krewson has bumped up from 33 to 36 percent.

Times publisher Scott Faughn believes Krewson, who is white, is benefiting from the racial aspect of this race.

“If there were fewer African American candidates in this race, clearly, whether it’s Antonio French, Lewis Reed, Tashara Jones, or even Jefferey Boyd who slipped a little bit this week to three percent, I think you would see a different story,” he says.

Krewson’s numbers are at 36 percent in the latest poll with Reed, French and Jones at 15, 14 and 13 percent respectively.

“I would have to think that if she can take 36 percent of the vote, she probably goes in to election night feeling like she’s going to win,” he says.

According to the poll after 16 years in office, Mayor Francis Slay has a 47 percent approval rating, compared to 26 percent who disapprove of his job performance.

“I mean, every time you’re hovering around 50% and you’ve been an alderman as long as the mayor has, I mean it just goes to show you that he has has a lot of respect in St. Louis,” Faughn says.

The same poll also recorded a 52-percent approval rating for the St. Louis Police Department’s job performance, versus 24 percent who disapprove.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook