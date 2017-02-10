Can The Wild Temperature Swings Make Us Sick?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – From frigid cold to spring-like weather – Can these wild temperature swings affect our health?
If the sudden changes in temperature leave you feeling sick, there are a few good reasons why that might be.
First, it is still winter – so there are lots of viruses still out there even if it warms up for a few days. Second, the warmer temps may trigger your allergies.
SLU Care’s Dr. Nirav Patel is an infectious diseases specialist at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
“So you can get a lot of allergy symptoms, which overlap with the symptoms of respiratory virus infections…such as the flu or other respiratory viruses,” Patel says.
Patel’s best advice, as always, cover your coughs and sneezes and practice good hand hygiene.
