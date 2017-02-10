Cape Girardeau Man Among St. Louis’ Overnight Murder Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A Cape Girardeau man is among St. Louis’ three latest homicide victims.
Police say 35-year-old Travis Scales was found in the 5500 block of Cates at about 10:30 Thursday night. He had been shot several times. It’s not known by whom.
A Cahokia man was shot to death yesterday afternoon, after police say he and an accomplice tried to rob three people in a home in the 1800 block of Cass. According to investigators, one of the would-be victims, a 21-year-old woman, grabbed a gun and exchanged shots with 20-year-old Jarrett Richardson. Richardson died on the scene. His accomplice ran away.
The name of the woman who was stabbed to death in the 4200 block of Labadie at about 4:30 Friday morning has not been released yet. There’s no word on what led to that killing.
