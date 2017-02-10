Prosecutor: Hupp Too Well Known Nationwide to Move Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Accused killer Pamela Hupp wants her murder trial moved out of St. Charles county, because of heavy pre-trial publicity.
However, St. Charles Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says the case has had pre-trial publicity on nationwide TV, so it belongs here.
“We think the St. Charles County jury is the most appropriate jury pool to hear this case,” Lohmar says. “Ultimately, that’s going to be up to the judge.”
Lohmar believes that you could go almost anywhere and find people that are familiar with this case. He adds that it has gotten so much national coverage, it’s been the third most televised subject on Dateline.
Hupp has pleaded not guilty to charges that she shot and killed a mentally diminished man last August. She allegedly committed that murder to divert suspicion from her in another killing – the 2011 stabbing death of a Troy, Missouri woman.
