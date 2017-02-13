Manchester House Fire Sends Four to the Hospital

MANCHESTER (KMOX) – A house fire in Manchester has sent four people to a hospital.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2:30 this morning. A West County Fire District spokesman says the flames were contained to the inside of the ranch-style home, but there was heavy smoke.
The four suffered smoke inhalation in the the fire in the 800 block of Posthorn, just south of Parkway South High School. All are expected to recover.
The family’s dog didn’t make it out. The fire’s cause is now under investigation
