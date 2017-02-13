Metallica to Perform at Busch Stadium This Summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 13, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation are proud to announce renowned heavy metal band Metallica will perform at Busch Stadium on Sunday, June 4. This concert will be the group’s first show in St. Louis in nearly nine years. Tickets start at $55.50 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Related story: Billy Joel to Perform at Busch Stadium Sept. 21

“We are excited to host Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Metallica, at Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “As one of most influential hard rock bands of all-time who have been performing for over three decades, this promises to be one of the most electrified concerts in our ballpark’s history.”

Metallica formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield and has be-come one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history, having sold 110 million albums worldwide while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. They have scored several multi-platinum albums, including 1991’s Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), with sales of nearly 17 million copies in the United States alone, making it the best-selling album in the history of Soundscan.

Metallica has also garnered numerous awards and accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and were induct-ed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. In December 2013, Metallica made history when they performed a rare concert in Antarctica, becoming the first act to ever play all seven continents all within a year, and earning themselves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/metallica. Citi® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. Cardinals season ticket holders can purchase tickets through a special presale opportunity on Thursday, February 16, at 10:00 a.m. General public tickets will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17. Volbeat is scheduled to open.

Additionally, every ticket purchased through official outlets will include a copy of the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook