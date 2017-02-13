Police Investigating Domestic Shooting in Shrewsbury

February 13, 2017 9:41 AM

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Shrewsbury police are on the scene of a shooting in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court following an incident this morning.

While the investigation is just getting underway, they tell us the home and the neighborhood are ‘secure’.

Lt. Brian Catlett says there were two victims, a man and a woman, in the home. One has died. The other is at a hospital. He says it appears to have been a domestic incident. St. Louis County detectives are assisting in the investigation.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia