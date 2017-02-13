Science Center Gears Up for Solar Eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louisans were treated to a full moon and a partial lunar eclipse on Friday night.

That served as a warm-up for the biggest sky-watching event of 2017, the total solar eclipse happening August 21st.

This coming Saturday is ‘Solar Saturday’ at the Saint Louis Science Center planetarium. Planetarium manager Anna Green says that excitement for the eclipse has been growing for months, and some enthusiasts have already booked travel and hotels for the event.

“We actually have a brand new show that we’re doing now, it’s called Live Sky Eclipse and we actually talk about the mechanics of both solar and lunar eclipses, but our focus is that total solar eclipse,” she says.

The show runs daily at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Green says the Science Center will be working with area schools to show children how to safely look at the solar eclipse, in hopes they will pass along the info to family members.

“When the weather is good we do safe solar observing, teaching everybody who comes out how to safely observe the sun, because we’ve all heard that you shouldn’t be looking directly at it.”

Green says the last total solar eclipse visible in this part of the globe would have been in 1442, and experts predict the next one will be after the year 2500.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook