Slain Missouri KKK Leader’s Wife Held on Suspicion of Murder

Associated Press February 13, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Frank Ancona, KKK, Ku Klux Klan, Melissa Ancona, murder

LEADWOOD, Mo. (AP) – The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Melissa Ancona, 44, was taken into custody Sunday and is being held, pending warrants being issued, at the Saint Francois County Jail.

Her husband, 51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.

Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.

