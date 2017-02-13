St. Louis Police Officer Shot in Hand in North City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say an officer was shot in the hand Monday afternoon near 14th and Florissant in North city.
The officer was taken to St. Louis University Hospital and he’s reportedly conscious and breathing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
