Thousands of Vacant Properties in St. Louis, with No Clear Solution

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) Saint Louis City has 25-thousand vacant properties and land. Of tha, the City, Land Reutlization Authority, owns around 12-thousand. The City’s Land Czar Patrick Brown attributes many of the vacancies to a dwindling population.

Our report focused on bank owned properties like the one at 5325 Terry, where the 12 year old girl was assaulted and left for dead. When asked at what point the City should step in and say enough is enough, Brown said “cities around the Country are struggling with this issue due to the lingering foreclosure problem.”

Brown was asked if there are any plans in place to deal with all the foreclosed properties. Brown said, “over the last year and half, we’ve done a lot of things, we’ve asked for technical assistance from experts in this area from around the U.S., Center for Community Progress, we’ve worked with them and more recently completing an assessment of LRA operations.” “Looking for ways to make it easier to both get properties from LRA, but, to find resources to help LRA take care of properties that they have.”

Brown cautions though, St. Louis’ LRA should not be compared to other cities. He says it’s different here and in order to change St. Louis LRA laws, that requires legislation out of Jefferson City.

Kansas City sold off dozens of dangerous houses for one dollar last year. Now, they’re putting better properties on the block for $999.00. Other land utilization authorities around the Country have instituted similar programs.

That practice of selling abandoned, vacant houses in St. Louis for $1.00 was alive and well many years ago in Lafayette Square, that’s one way people came back to the neighborhood. Mayor Slay’s press secretary Maggie Crane says that program is still happening today. However, she says, some times people respond, sometimes they don’t. “We have been seeing though a real increase in the number of properties that are selling at auction.” “People are looking for a good deal and looking for an opportunity to build and to rebuild.”

A controversial land developer in St. Louis is Paul McKee who has acquired millions in TIF money from the City. His Northside Redevelopment Project spans at least four neighborhoods. Old North St. Louis was part of that, but residents objected and he dropped that part of the development.

However, McKee is still holding on to those properties and lots, and won’t sell them. He also isn’t developing them. Maggie Crane says “you don’t want to tear down every single vacant building, otherwise you’d have a bunch of parking lots, you wouldn’t have sustainable communities.”

PauL McKee unveiled his Northside Redevelopment Project in May of 2009, as to how many years prior to that he started buying up properties, that’s not clear.

Crane tells KMOX, McKee has a timeline, she estimates it’s this year.

