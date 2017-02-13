Woman Charged With Robbing Two Metro East Banks

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – A 20-year-old woman from Springfield Illinois now faces charges in connection with three bank robberies, including one last Thursday at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Adrianna Frye-Williamson is accused of entering the U.S. Bank branch along Hwy. 159 on Feb. 9th and handing the teller a note demanding cash, making her getaway on a bicycle.
Edwardsville police say the FBi, along with detectives from the Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and Springfield police departments, took Frye-Williamson into custody less than 24 hours later.
Frye-Williamson, who’s being held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail, has also been charged with two other bank robberies — one at the National Bank in Edwardsville on January 20th and a bank in Springfield on January 12th.
If convicted on all charges, Frye-Williamson faces up to 60 years in prison.