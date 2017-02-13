Woman Charged With Robbing Two Metro East Banks

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) February 13, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Adrianna Frye-Williamson, bank robberies, Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – A 20-year-old woman from Springfield Illinois now faces charges in connection with three bank robberies, including one last Thursday at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Adrianna Frye-Williamson is accused of entering the U.S. Bank branch along Hwy. 159 on Feb. 9th and handing the teller a note demanding cash, making her getaway on a bicycle.

Edwardsville police say the FBi, along with detectives from the Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and Springfield police departments, took Frye-Williamson into custody less than 24 hours later.

Frye-Williamson, who’s being held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail, has also been charged with two other bank robberies — one at the National Bank in Edwardsville on January 20th and a bank in Springfield on January 12th.

If convicted on all charges, Frye-Williamson faces up to 60 years in prison.

