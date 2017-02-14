Blues Recall Wade Megan to Replace Stastny

(Feb. 14, 2016) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Wade Megan from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.
Related story: Blues Place Stastny on Injured Reserve
Megan, 26, has dressed in 50 games for the Wolves this season and ranks second on the team and fourth in the AHL overall with 45 points, including a league-best 23 goals. The 6’1, 190-pound forward made his NHL debut on Dec. 22, in Tampa Bay, and became the 16th player in Blues history to score his in his first career game. A native of Canton, New York, Megan was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2016.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)