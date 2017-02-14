Cardinals Invite 30 Minor League Prospects to S.T.E.P.

February 14, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Alex Denton, Austin Williams, Blake Hicks, Brian Perez, Bryce Gonzalez, Cardinals, Chris Chinea, Chris Dykstra, Dakota Voit, Delvin Drake, Derian O'Keefe, Dickie Joe Jackson, Dylan Gallen, February, Jacob, Jordan Thon, Jose Edman, Junior Godoy, Luke Arozarena, Luke Martini, Mercado, Nick Jones, Nick Oviedo, Oscar Morales, Pitchers Catchers Infielders Outfielders Ellis, Plummer, Randy Fernandez, Ryan Mejia, Spring Training, St. Louis, Tommy Carlson, Vincent Hudson, Wilson, Woodford, Zac McCarvel

JUPITER, Fla., February 14, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have invited 30 of their minor league prospects to attend the team’s Spring Training Early Program (S.T.E.P.) at the Cardinals Complex in Jupiter, Fla. beginning on Saturday, February 25. The remainder of the team’s minor league players will report for Spring Training on March 6 (pitchers and catchers) and March 8 (full squad).

The following is a positional roster of the players that have been invited to attend 2017 S.T.E.P. camp:

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia