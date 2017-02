Missouri Man Charged in Nightclub Shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A southeast Missouri man was charged Monday in a shooting outside a rural Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others injured.

Gunfire broke out at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Club Envy in Caruthersville, a small town in the far southeastern corner of Missouri, about 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Online court documents show that Travis Ware II was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting. The records say Ware is from Caruthersville but don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak for him. He’s being held without bond.

Authorities believe Ware was acquainted with the victims, but even those who were shot have been reluctant to provide details, said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“We’re trying to piece everything together but apparently as they were trying to get people out of the club, someone in the parking lot fired a weapon,” Parrott said.

Police initially said two people were taken into custody, but Parrott later said that one of the men was arrested for an outstanding criminal warrant unrelated to the shooting.

The club had been rented out for a private party with about 300 guests, Parrott said. Many of the guests were still present when the shooting occurred.

Six men were shot. One died at a hospital in nearby Hayti, Missouri, about seven hours after the shooting. Two people were flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in critical condition. Three others are in stable condition at the Hayti hospital.

Another man suffered cuts and bruises when he either ran through a window or was thrown through it, Parrott said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook