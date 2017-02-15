Ill. Gov. Rauner Presents Budget Address

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KMOX) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has signaled he’ll likely get behind a budget plan being crafted in the state senate.

The Republican is scheduled to give his budget address today at noon in Springfield. The so-called “Grand Bargain” being hashed out in the Senate would include an income tax hike and some of the governor’s proposed reforms.

“I am a big advocate for compromise. We’re all going to have to give in on what we’d want in a perfect world. We’re going to have to do things that maybe none of us really loves as their first choice, but we have got to find compromise,” he says.

The governor, constitutionally, is supposed to present the legislature with a balanced budget proposal. That hasn’t happened in a couple of years, but Rauner, in a Facebook Live controlled by his administration, said he likes the progress he’s seen in the Senate. Interest groups have noticed, too.

“There are individuals and special interest groups on both ends of the political spectrum who don’t want to see any compromise, who don’t want to see any Grand Bargain, who don’t want to see a balanced budget deal and they are sending in attacks left and right,” he says.

Rauner is expected to reiterate the need for systemic reform on everything from property taxes, to the way political boundaries are drawn, and his support of the Senate’s Grand Budget may be an indication the he might continue to defer much of the work to lawmakers.

“We’ve got to stay the course, we need to stay strong and do the right thing for the long term for the people of Illinois. We will never have balanced budgets if we don’t change our system. It’s broken, it’s not working, we’re not creating enough jobs. Our political system isn’t working,” he says.

