Mayor Francis Slay Announces Plans to Return to Law

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay announced this morning that at the end of his 16-year term this April he will be returning to private practice with Spencer Fane law firm in downtown St. Louis.

Frank Neuner, St. Louis Managing Partner of Spencer Fane, says he is grateful for Slay’s dedication and service to his community and is fortunate to call him a friend and now a colleague.

“We are honored to have Mayor Slay join Spencer Fane, and we look forward to the tremendous value his experience, perspective and counsel will provide to our clients,” he says.

“He is a visionary who helped shape St. Louis by strengthening its core and priming it for growth and sustained success through the future. We share the same passion as it relates to the outcomes we seek to achieve for our clients, and we’re pleased to have the Mayor join us as we look forward to this next chapter in his career with our firm,” says Pat Whalen, Chairman of Spencer Fane.

Slay will focus his practice on economic and real estate development, public finance, international commerce, regulatory work and related business transactions.

“I have been fortunate to form many friendships with Spencer Fane attorneys and staff and, in turn, I have come to know the firm as one that places a strong emphasis on protecting its culture, its people and its collaborative approach to serving clients,” Slay said. “I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and returning to the practice of law, and I am pleased to do that with Spencer Fane.”

Mayor Slay received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Quincy College.