Blunt, McCaskill React to Trump’s Press Conference

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Trump’s feisty press conference on Thursday has tongues wagging all over Washington.

Missouri’s Senate delegation is weighing in as well, with Republican Roy Blunt saying it’s up to the Intelligence Committee to uncover the truth about Russian involvement.

He adds that he’s willing to accept the President’s assertion that there was little to no contact between his Administration and Russia’s government before or since the election.

“I don’t have reason to believe otherwise, but I think the first thing we ought to look at – is the former president’s allegations that the Russians were involved,” Blunt says. “That they were involved in some way that was inappropriate.”

Blunt wonders if there is anything more to the allegations other than Russia trying to be be involved in the U.S. Elections – just like they did with other elections around Europe.

His Democratic colleague, Claire McCaskill, is extremely leery about administration claims that the Russian’s have no influence.

She says there is additional information that will be forward-coming if the investigation is not buried – information that several people from the Trump campaign spoke with Russian officials.

Blunt said “facts are facts” and nobody would benefit more than the President from a full investigation.

Hear the full interview below:

