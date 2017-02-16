New Construction Creates More Residential Options in Clayton

CLAYTON (KMOX) – Construction in’t complete and won’t be until this summer, but workers will pause today to mark a milestone in the construction of a new apartment complex in Clayton.

The final batch of concrete will be hoisted to the top of the twenty-six story tower at 212 South Meramec, in what’s known as a ‘topping out ceremony’.

“We’ve done our last concrete pour last week, and it’s time to take a little time out and celebrate the long journey getting to this point, but by no means is our work done,” says corporation president Keith Wolkoff.

Once finished, the building co-owned by a pair of Chicago-area firms will feature 250 apartments, more than two hundred parking spaces, a close connection to a MetroLink station, a rooftop pool and more.

Developers are calling it the first new residential tower in Clayton in the past thirty years.

That’s not the only residential tower under construction in downtown Clayton.

City manager Craig Owens says the city did a comprehensive plan in 2010 that called for more people living in Clayton, instead of just working and eating there.

“We have three projects underway right now that are residential projects. They’re rental residential and they are all scheduled to be available in the next year,” he says.

Owens calls Clayton the region’s “second downtown,” because he says the City of St. Louis will and should always have the first downtown. He says their comprehensive plan calls for becoming an 18-hour downtown, with people living and playing, instead of an 8-hour downtown, with just workers. And he also says there’s a synergy in central corridor, including Clayton and the Central West End, regardless of city or county.

“It really is just all linked together here in this very special center of our region, and when we’re successful they’re successful, when they’re successful we’re successful.”

