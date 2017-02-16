St. Louis ‘Fight for $15’ Celebrates Withdrawal of Labor Secretary Nominee

February 16, 2017
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Thursday, fast food workers with the “Fight for $15” campaign in St. Louis gathered outside a south St. Louis Hardee’s restaurant to celebrate the withdrawal of Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder.

Since last December, the group has spent several weeks protesting President Trump’s nomination of Puzder.

St. Louis "Fight for $15" fast food workers gathered outside a south St. Louis Hardee's restaurant to celebrate the withdrawal of Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

“We rallied outside of Puzder’s stores, we stormed his corporation headquarters, and we filed complaints against Puzder’s restaurants to show how his burger empire was built on wage theft, sexual harassment and intimidation,” said Frances Holmes over a bullhorn during Thursday’s protest.

Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants which franchises and operates Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., withdrew from consideration Wednesday after push back from Democrats who felt his stance on labor issues made him unfit. Republican backlash followed due to Puzder’s past employment of an undocumented immigrant housekeeper.

“This is the first major defeat by the resistance movement against the Trump administration,” Holmes added. “But, if he continues to appoint mega-rich CEO’s who stiff their workers of rightful pay and turn a blind eye to sexual harassment, it won’t be the last.”

