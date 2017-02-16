Tishaura Jones Gains Ground in Latest Mayoral Poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a bit of a shake-up in this week’s Missouri Times poll concerning the Democratic primary for St. Louis Mayor.

As they start rounding the turn and heading for home, Lyda Krewson is still well ahead of the field in Democratic race for mayor. However, there’s a new candidate in second place according to the Missouri Times and Remington Research.

Times publisher Scott Faughn says Treasurer Tishaura Jones has doubled her support in the past two weeks and now sits at 16 percent.

“Folks are saying her letter to the Post Dispatch denying saying she will not show up at their editorial board meetings, has resonated and gave her campaign some life.”

Jones still heavily trails front-runner Lyda Krewson – whose support dipped from 36 to 34 percent in the past week.

Board President Lewis Reed slips back to third with 14 percent, followed by Alderman Antonio French at 12 percent.

Faughn says they also asked likely voters where they stand on the soccer stadium issue.

“If you really dive in and ask about the soccer stadium and will it bring other folks in, Faughn says. “you get a 39 percent opposed, 36 support. If you’re promoting the soccer stadium, you’ve got to be thrilled out these numbers.”

About 25 percent of those polled remain undecided on the issue.

