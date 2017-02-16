What Does The Warm Weather Mean For Bugs?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After a mild winter and temperatures near 70 degrees predicted for the coming week – What does this mean for bugs?

Ed Spevak with the Saint Louis Zoo says mosquitoes, ants, termites, outdoor cockroaches and bees may soon start emerging. He adds that may be starting a little earlier than expected.

“If there’s a warm enough spell, long enough time, that those eggs that would normally lay dormant over winter – they’ll start the whole process sooner.”

Spevak says when the sun warms the ground, the bugs down below start moving into their spring mode – especially termites.

“The types of termites that we have around here are subterranean,” Spevak says. “So, if you do have some termite issues…they may start moving around and munching on wood much sooner in the year.”

He also worries about the possibility that the bees might come out too soon, and there won’t be any blooms yet to support them.

