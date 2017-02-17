Bill to Increase Punishment for Cop Killers Raises Racial Debate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Missouri House vote to increase punishment for cop killers triggered a racial debate.
Representative Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis reminded his colleagues that as a black man, interactions with cops can go very wrong, very quickly.
“You obeying the law and me obeying the law still can turn out different and often does” he says.
Most Republicans said police should be further protected at all times, not just while they’re in uniform.
The measure would raise penalties for crimes against cops, including manslaughter, property damage and trespassing.
Under certain conditions, rioting would become a felony.
