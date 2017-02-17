Outback Steakhouse Parent Company to Close 43 Restaurants

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After a decline in Sales, Bloomin’ brands – parent company of Outback Steakhouse – announced Friday they will be closing 43 restaurants.
Reported earnings show a loss of $4.3 million late last year. In 2015, the company brought in a net income of $17.7 million. The dining industry has been facing some financial challenges, because more customers are opting for takeout and delivery options.
However, the Outback Steakhouse in Brazil actually grew 6.1 percent.
There is no further information on which underperforming restaurants will close at this time.
