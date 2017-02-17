Overnight Fire Destroys Clubhouse at Bogey Hills

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – It meant much more to Saint Charles area residents than a place for golfers to rest.
Many are having a tough time with the news this morning that the clubhouse at Bogey Hills Country Club has been destroyed by fire.
“First arriving unit found a fire on the inside of the building. They started an interior attack and the fire quickly got away from us and we ended up having to go defensive and it hit three alarms,” says Steve Brown of Central County Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters remain at Bogey Hills Country Club, hours after a blaze broke out in the clubhouse, but they report that no one was hurt.
“No injuries, we’re very fortunate. We had about fifteen firetrucks, over fifty firefighters and nobody got hurt.”
