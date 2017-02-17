Reports: Gov. Greitens Plans to Meet with President Trump

February 17, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, eric greitens, Gov. Greitens, Planned Parenthood, President Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is reportedly planning to meet with President Donald Trump.

Greitens told the Missouri Baptist Convention’s publication “Pathway” that the two will meet next week.

Among the topics he says will be discussed – defunding Planned Parenthood and fighting St. Louis’ new ordinance banning employers and landlords from discriminating against women who have had an abortion, use contraceptives or are pregnant.

The governor’s spokesman has not responded to a request for confirmation of the report.

