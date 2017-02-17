SEMO Campus to be Tobacco-Free Starting in the Fall Semester

Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: campus, E-Cigarettes, education, prohibited, tobacco free, tobacco products, University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Southeast Missouri State University is about to become completely tobacco-free.

The university announced Friday that regents have approved a plan making all university properties, facilities and vehicles smoke- and tobacco-free starting with the fall semester, which begins Aug. 21. The only exceptions will be designated outdoor smoking areas at the Show Me Center and the River Campus Cultural Arts Center during public events and performances.

E-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products are among the prohibited items.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

