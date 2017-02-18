Make Route 66 a Historic Trail ?

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) Supporters of Route 66 are pushing to have the roadway added to a national list of historic trails.

Stakeholders in the iconic 2,400-mile road pushed to have legislation introduced in the U.S. House for the designation, which would likely make the road part of the National Park Service. If that happens, the federal agency would provide signs and online resources for the road.

Route 66 was an economic engine for small towns from Illinois to California before it was decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2lNnQhY ) the bill was co-authored by two Republicans from Illinois and a Democrat from California. It is in early legislative stages. Under the best possible scenario, it could become law around the end of the year.

