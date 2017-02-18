Maryland Heights Residents Need Not Worry About Garbage Change

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – There’s a bit of confusion in Maryland Heights over a mailer sent out by the garbage collection company Waste Connections.
Some Maryland Heights residents received notice that they will be switching to Waste Connections for garbage pickup and that there will be a fee for the service.
Mayor Michael Moeller says in a news release that anyone covered by the city’s contract with Republic Services will not be changing companies and won’t be charged.
The flyer was supposed to go out to just residents of unincorporated St. Louis County who will fall under the county’s new garbage removal contract.
The Maryland Heights deal with Republic Services lasts until the end of 2019.
