Amber Alert Issued: Overland, Mo.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- The Overland, Missouri Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction incident that occurred at 2200 Woodson Rd in Overland at 11:35 AM today (Sunday).
Police are looking for nine-month-old Brian Scott Pullen, who was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father Brian Keith Pullen in a maroon or red sports car, possibly a Jaguar. He may ne en route to Fairmont City, Illinois.
The child is a white male, age 9 months, height 30 inches, 20 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.
Police say Brian K. Pullen is a white male, age 40, height 5’11”, 160 lbs. Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.
Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.