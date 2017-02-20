Search Continues for Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped Son

OVERLAND, MO (KMOX) – The non-custodial father of the nine month old, abducted Sunday remains at large. 40-year old Brian Pullen has been charged with Burglary and Armed Criminal Action.

Overland Police Lieutenant Andrew Bible tells KMOX, they believe Pullen was with a person of interest yesterday. “As for as any charges on that second suspect, we don’t have anything right now, we’re still trying to conduct further investigation into the matter.” Additionally Bible says investigators believe Pullen and another man, a person of interest, who allegedly was with Pullen Sunday, remain in the Bi-State area.

Bible says Pullen made contact with a friend and turned the nine-month old over Sunday afternoon. That person then gave the child to Police. The baby is now back with his mother.

Police are still looking for Brian Pullen and only have a vague description of the car, a red colored Nissan or Hyundai, possibly with Illinois license plates.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)