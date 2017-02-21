Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day As A VIP at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Still looking for an option on how celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year? The VIP Hospitality Tent at Ballpark Village has you covered.
Although more than 250,000 people are expected to join in the multiple parties happening around downtown St. Louis, only you and a limited number of other VIPs will enjoy the parade from a premium viewing location.
Tickets for the event start at $50 and can be purchased at TicketFly.com, but you must be 21-year-old or older to get in.
The Hospitality Tent includes a Irish Deli Buffet from noon to 2 p.m., Anheusher-Busch drink products from noon to 4 p.m., and private restrooms throughout the entire day.
Get your tickets now, for the St. Patrick’s Day VIP Hospitality Tent on Saturday, March 11.
