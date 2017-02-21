Jewish Federation: ‘It’s Disgraceful, But We’re Not Surprised’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The intentional desecration of nearly 200 headstones at the Jewish Cemetery in University City is causing ripples throughout the community and nationwide.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis tells KMOX’s Maria Keena it’s disgraceful, but yet they’re not surprised. CEO Andrew Rehfeld says the rise of anti-semitism is a problem nationwide and right here at home.

“It’s certainly unprecedented in the years since I have been living in St. Louis since 2001, Andrew Rehfeld says. “I think that the announcement of what happened, when it was received yesterday, sort of struck all of us as this just another incident.”

He points out there was also a recent bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center just a few weeks ago.

“We are really mobilizing to turn something very good out of something that was profoundly disturbing,” Rehfeld says.

Rehfeld says whether it’s ruled a hate crime or not – it still involves hate. However, he says support from community, especially the Christian and Islamic communities, is overwhelming.

The Council on American Islamic Relations’ Faizan Syed tells KMOX they are encouraging Muslim congregations to donate money to help repair damages at the Jewish cemetery.

The Anti-Defamation League is posting a $10,000 reward.

