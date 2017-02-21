Lawsuit Against Scottrade Upgrades Withdrawn Hours After Filed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lawsuit challenging whether voter approval is needed to fund Scottrade Center renovations have been withdrawn – just hours after it was filed.
SLU Law Professor John Ammann says they withdrew the suit, because the ordinance they used as its basis wouldn’t work. Ammann is the attorney representing city residents, Jeanette Oxford and Michael Chance, who are concerned about the deal.
He says his clients and the St. Louis Board of Aldermen agree the 2002 ordinance – requiring a vote before public money is spent on a new stadium. However, the ordinance exempts stadiums built before 2004 – Scottrade Center was built in 1994.
Ammann says there are other financing concerns. His clients, Chance and Oxford, will likely seek other avenues.
