Mo. Congressman Goes to Federal Court Over the Removal of a Police Painting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Congressman William “Lacy” Clay files a federal lawsuit to get a painting re-hung in the Capitol, after it was was removed because some found it offense to police.
Related story: Lacy Clay Plans Lawsuit Over Capitol Painting RemovalClay says the painting ‘makes you think’ and he would argue it is a 1st Amendment right to have the painting on display.
“I thick (St. Louis Police) Chief Sam Dotson said it best,” Clay says. “He said police are not art critics and neither are most qualified members of congress.”
The painting, by former St. Louis student David Polphus, shows a street scene in which a police officer depicted with a pig head is confronting a protestor shown with a wolf head.
The court is expected to respond in about three weeks.
