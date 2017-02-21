Physicians Concerned for Patients in Hospital Merger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We told you yesterday about the merger of Saint Anthony’s Medical Center and Mercy Saint Louis. Some physicians are expressing concerns mergers like this are affecting patient care and choice.

Doctor Samer Cababbe says we are to a point where it’s becoming economically non-viable to be independent hospitals and physicians.

“The Independent Physician Advisory Board was developed to look at ways to cut costs, and what they’ve done is look at the hospitals and basically decrease reimbursement, like say we have protocols and if you guys aren’t doing this by our protocols, some of which are unreasonable, we’re going to cut costs,” he says.

Doctor Cababbe is concerned with independent hospitals being absorbed by bigger institutions and how that affects patient care.

“Patients need to be very concerned these days with their doctors, in terms of making sure that they’re not being forced to send to people that the hospital system is wanting them to send to, versus who they think is really the best.”

